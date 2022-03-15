WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A killer who was on the loose was arrested in the District of Columbia on Tuesday, March 15. He had been targeting members of the homeless community while they slept.

Lola Bell, a homeless resident, said, “We can finally get a sense of peace, a sense of faith and a sense of relief.”

While the news of his capture brought a sigh of relief for the homeless community, worrying about a violent man is only one of many issues they face daily. However, some homeless people and advocates for them told WDVM that the reaction from officials is bringing a sense of hope when it comes to getting more help to change their circumstances. Ami Angell, Founder and Director of Outreach with the H3 Project, said, “If we can come together and collaborate that quickly, within a couple of days, to catch this sociopath, then there is hope that we can come together for the other things.”

“Getting folks off the streets, getting them into housing, getting the mental health challenges addressed,” Angell said, listing off issues that need to be tackled in the city. Bell explained from her own experiences, “It’s hard to find clothes out here. It’s hard to find hygiene products.” Another homeless resident, Temitope Ibijumilusi, said, “A lot of people need housing. They need good food, hot food. Not cold food.”

The people who spoke to WDVM are asking for basic necessities to survive. But, on top of worrying about those problems, there are safety concerns, too. Ibijumilusi explained, “It’s violent out here. It’s dirty. You can catch all kinds of diseases in there. They don’t clean the shelter. They don’t care about people in the shelter. So, me, I just survive outside.”

Angell said if the community really wants to help, the people need to be seen and heard. She said it is up to the community and the city to learn about their struggles. “The real answers are on the ground, and if we spent more time listening to those who are living this life, we’d find better ways to address it,” she said.

In taking the time to ask what they need, the homeless community said it would help them feel connected to the broader community. Ibijumilusi said, “It’s about just, sometimes just being there. Letting someone know, ‘Hey, I’m here for you.” Bell added, “You don’t have to give us y’all’s money, but at least show that y’all care. People don’t really seem like they care.”