Help the National Zoo name the baby panda

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The National Zoo is giving the public a chance to say they chose the name of the baby panda.

The panda cub was born at the end of August, and has since captured people’s attention on the live panda cam.

The zoo is choosing between four names for the cub:

Fu Zai (fu-tzai) | 福仔 (Mandarin Chinese for “prosperous boy”)

| (Mandarin Chinese for “prosperous boy”) Xiao Qi ji (shiau-chi-ji) | 小奇迹 (Mandarin Chinese for “little miracle”)

| (Mandarin Chinese for “little miracle”) Xing Fu (shing-fu) | 幸福 (Mandarin Chinese for “happy and prosperous”)

| (Mandarin Chinese for “happy and prosperous”) Zai Zai (tzai-tzai) | 仔仔 (Mandarin Chinese nickname for a boy)

You can listen to each name’s pronunciation and vote on the name by clicking here.

Voting will close on November 20, and the name with the most votes will be given to the cub on November 23.