Heightened security, multiple street closures surrounding Biden’s congressional address

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — President Joe Biden is addressing Congress on Thursday, April 28. The event is considered a National Special Security Event, which leads to heightened security measures surrounding the Capitol.

The United States Secret Service is leading the security with the Capitol Police. Locals traveling in the District should plan routes with detours around the Capitol grounds because there will be 17 street closures. The following streets will be closed:

Pennsylvania Ave., NW, from Third Street, NW, to First Street, NW

Constitution Ave., NW, from Louisiana Ave., NW, to Second Street, NE

First Street, NW, from Louisiana Ave., NW, to Washington Ave., SE

New Jersey Ave., NW, from Louisiana Ave., NW, to Constitution Ave., NW

D Street, NE, from Second Street, NE, to Louisiana Ave., NE

Delaware Ave., NE, from Columbus Circle, NE, to Constitution Ave., NE

First Street, NE, from Columbus Circle, NE, to C Street, SW

C Street, NE, from Second Street, NE, to Delaware Ave., NE

Maryland Ave., NE, from Constitution Ave., NE, to First Street, NE

Second Street, NE, from Constitution Ave., NE, to East Capitol Street, NE

East Capitol Street from Second Street, NE, to First Street, NE

Independence Ave. from Second Street, SE, to Washington Ave., SW

C Street, SW, from Washington Ave., SW, to First Street, SE

Delaware Ave., SW, from Washington Ave., SW, to C Street, SW

South Capitol Street from D Street, SE, to Independence Ave., SE

New Jersey Ave., SE, from D Street, SE, to Independence Ave., SE

Maryland Ave., SW, from Third Street, SW, to First Street, SW

Only people with proper credentials will be allowed through the area.

While other agencies are heading up the security, D.C.’s Emergency Management Agency and the Metropolitan Police Department Joint Operations Command Center have been activated. The United States Park Police are also assisting.

Any restrictions will be lifted upon the conclusion of the event.