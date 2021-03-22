Hearing for D.C. Statehood bill starts Monday

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Statehood efforts are back in national and local headlines this week as a House hearing begins for H.R. 51 on Monday. The bill was first introduced back in January.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, an outspoken supporter of D.C. Statehood, had crews hang American flags with 51 stars across the District ahead of Monday’s hearing.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard about D.C. Statehood efforts in Congress, but now, Democrats control the House, the Senate, and the presidency, which could make a major impact on the outcome of the bill this time around.

You can watch the hearing here: