Harris resigns from Senate seat in farewell video

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris officially resigned from her position as a California senator, and said farewell in a video posted to social media on Monday.

Two days ahead of the presidential inauguration, Harris gave a bittersweet goodbye to her home state of California. She looked back on the work she did as a senator, addressing issues in the state ranging from veteran’s benefits to the California wildfires. She also spoke on her path to the vice presidency, starting with her time as a senate intern back in 1984.

Harris concluded her resignation video with a reminder that she wants to look at this as a fresh start, rather than as an ending.

“I just wanted to say thank you. Of course, I’m not saying goodbye. In many ways, I’m now saying hello as your vice president,” said Harris.

The nation’s capital remains under intense supervision as the country navigates both President-Elect Biden’s and Vice President-Elect Harris’ transition into their elected positions.