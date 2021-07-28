Handmade anti-vaccination signs posted in Capital Hill horrify residents

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Handmade anti-vaccination posters were put up across the District’s Capitol Hill neighborhood and discovered by residents on Wednesday morning.

The signs had a COVID-19 vaccination picture inside of a general prohibition sign in the middle with the words, “Wake Up” written over it. #StopNeedleRape was written on the bottom of the sign. Residents were horrified to find the signs in their neighborhood.

Multiple people took to Twitter to share their unhappiness with the signs, and where they found them hung. They also shared that they took the signs down. One resident, Brian Wheeler, who has lived in the neighborhood for over 10 years, said the signs did not belong in their neighborhood.

He said, “Well, it was obviously upsetting, and just as a social worker, I know it can be triggering to victims of sexual assault.”