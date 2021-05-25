Groups gather to protest Facebook, call for congressional action

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Seven public interest groups gathered together on Tuesday to publicly protest Facebook outside of the Washington, D.C. headquarters.
The group spoke on 70 offenses that they believe show the need for change within Facebook’s organization. These include political interference, policy violations, facilitating discrimination and spreading misinformation.
The goal of the event was to get the attention of Facebook and lawmakers so that change can be enacted.
Robert Weissman, Public Citizen president, said, “We have no confidence in Facebook’s ability to do better or interest to do better based on its prior record, so, yes, we’re absolutely calling for governmental action, both through litigation for breaking up the company and for congressional regulatory action.”
The groups plan to have more protests in the future.