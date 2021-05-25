Groups gather to protest Facebook, call for congressional action

FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. With vaccination against COVID-19 in full swing, social platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter say they’ve stepped up their fight against misinformation that aims to undermine trust in the vaccines. But problems abound. For years, the same platforms have allowed anti-vaccination propaganda to flourish, making it difficult to stamp out such sentiments now. And their efforts to weed out other types of COVID-19 misinformation – often with fact-checks, informational labels and other restrained measures, has been woefully slow. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Seven public interest groups gathered together on Tuesday to publicly protest Facebook outside of the Washington, D.C. headquarters.

The group spoke on 70 offenses that they believe show the need for change within Facebook’s organization. These include political interference, policy violations, facilitating discrimination and spreading misinformation.

The goal of the event was to get the attention of Facebook and lawmakers so that change can be enacted.

Robert Weissman, Public Citizen president, said, “We have no confidence in Facebook’s ability to do better or interest to do better based on its prior record, so, yes, we’re absolutely calling for governmental action, both through litigation for breaking up the company and for congressional regulatory action.”

The groups plan to have more protests in the future.