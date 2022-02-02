Groundhog “Potomac Phil” sees his shadow at annual D.C. Groundhog Day event

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. residents gathered early Wednesday morning in Dupont Circle to see if taxidermy groundhog “Potomac Phil” would declare an early spring.

Unfortunately, the groundhog had some disappointing news to deliver.

“Potomac Phil saw his shadow, so six more weeks of winter, and six more weeks of political gridlock!” announced Ward 2 Council member Brooke Pinto.

D.C. residents grabbed a warm cup of coffee and a top hat for the 10th annual ceremony. The fun event is put on by the non-profit Dupont Festival, which provides year-round cultural and arts programming to the community.

The event is well-attended by many, with Potomac Phil fans carrying signs with messages of support.

“A lot of people ask how we get a prediction out of a taxidermy groundhog, and I always say it’s a lot of non-verbal communication,” said Aaron Denu, president of non-profit Dupont Festival.

The event was put on pause last year due to COVID-19, but Denu said it was time for Phil to emerge from his burrow for this year’s festivities.

“It’s so amazing to have an event outside in Dupont Circle park again. It feels normal, although this is definitely a quirky event, but it’s so refreshing to see a lot of friends and family,” said Denu.

To commemorate the 10th anniversary, Pinto announced a ceremonial resolution to officially make Feb. 2 “D.C. Groundhog Day.”

“District residents and visitors will be enlightened with the knowledge of Potomac Phil’s uncanny power of weather and political predictions,” Pinto said.

Phil is retreating to his burrow to wait out winter, and until D.C. calls upon him again for next year’s prediction.