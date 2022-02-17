Ground breaks on new hospital in Ward 8

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, along with Universal Health Services, George Washington University and Children’s National Hospital broke ground on a new hospital in Ward 8.

The hospital is being named Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center, G.W. Health. It is being built at St. Elizabeths East Campus and is the first hospital to be built in the District in over 20 years.

“This is the start of a new chapter for health care in Washington, D.C., especially for our neighborhoods east of the river,” said Mayor Bowser. “And I hope the message we’re sending is loud and clear: while D.C. Government is rightfully getting out of the business of running a hospital, we are fully present at St. Elizabeths East and fully committed to all the Washingtonians who will come to the Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center, G.W. Health to get world-class care.”

The project will cost $375 million and will bring a wide array of services, including the first trauma center east of the Anacostia River. The services to be provided are as follows:

Newborn delivery with a neonatal intensive care unit

Academic Medicine and Pediatric Care

Women’s Health Services

Adult and Children Emergency Departments

Level three trauma center

Behavioral and mental health

Full range of specialty care

Outpatient services

The hospital is named after Frederick Douglass’s historic residence in Anacostia.

The project is expected to be completed in December of 2024.