Graphic: Bodycam video released of police-involved death of Karon Hylton

Warning: This video contains graphic content

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Highly anticipated police footage has been released of an accident resulting in the death of D.C. resident Karon Hylton. Metropolitan Police gave chase to Hylton when he evaded police after being stopped for riding a moped on the sidewalk.

In a police report following the incident on Friday night, police described following Hylton into an alleyway. Police said that Hylton crashed into a car while exiting the alleyway, resulting in his death. Community members reported that a police vehicle hit Hylton, and held protests in Ward Four denouncing police on Monday and Tuesday.

At the 1:40 mark in the newly released footage, police turn left into an alleyway to pursue the 20-year-old. Footage shows Hylton reach the end of the alley, turning left, and being struck by a car. The car does not appear to be a police vehicle.