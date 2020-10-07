Grant offered for people with ideas on improving neighborhoods

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Greater Washington Community Foundation is offering grants of up to $2,000 to individuals who have ideas for improving their communities. The grant is called the Community Action Award, and is part of the foundation’s long-term “Voices DMV” initiative.

The foundation is looking for individuals who have ideas that will make the Greater Washington Region a more equitable place to live, work and thrive as the community finds its way through the “new normal” everyone is facing.

The President and CEO of the Greater Washington Community Foundation, Tonia Wellons, said, “This is an opportunity to do something. To move back from just talking and really think through how can I build through community? How can I support community? How can I do something that’s more active and engaging when it comes to my direct activity of getting something done or started in the community?”

Applications and nominations for the Community Action Award are open through November 2. If you’re interested, click here. https://www.thecommunityfoundation.org/for-nonprofits