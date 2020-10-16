Graffiti museum opens on upper 14th street

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A graffiti museum has opened up on 14th Street NW. The outdoor museum sparked from an idea to create a tribute to the late iconic D.C. artist “Cool Disco Dan” (Dan Hogg) and came to life quickly.

The 14th Street Graffiti Museum can be credited to Eddie Harris and Cory Stowers, who are local visual artists themselves. After talking to the owners of the space at 14th and Crittenden Street, the two got a total of 22 artists together who painted the museum that can be found today.

Each artist contributing to the museum is local to D.C. or influential in the graffiti scene in the district. Though the primary purpose of creating the space was to honor Hogg, the group has made a space that celebrates the history behind graffiti in the district.

The museum is funded by Uptown Main Street, and open daily from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. The group encourages people visiting to stop in at some of the local businesses around the neighborhood. Stowers added, “A lot of the businesses that are here on these two blocks are suffering pretty heavily, so one of the goals for us was actually to alleviate some of that by creating an attraction that would bring people up the hill, and I think we succeeded.

They plan to change murals every few months. Coming up on October 19, there will also be nationally known artists creating a “Get Out the Vote” mural on one of the untouched walls.