WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Golden Triangle Business Improvement District is working to help the Golden Triangle neighborhood recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The neighborhood, also known as the central business district, is currently operating with about 21 percent of businesses vacant.

The “Grow Golden” program is aimed at helping small, local businesses get connected with property owners in order to fill the 7.2 million square feet of vacant space that is currently sitting in the neighborhood. Three businesses have already gotten their feet off the ground with the program’s help, but 129 ground flood vacancies remain.

The ultimate goal of Golden Triangle BID is to make the central business district as great as it can be for D.C. residents and visitors. Leona Agouridis, the Executive Director for Golden Triangle BID, said, “This is part of bringing back the neighborhood, and I think it’s also a really good opportunity to bring it back with small, local businesses.”

In addition to getting help finding the perfect store-front for business needs, the Department of Small and Local Business Development can help out with special funding needs for entrepreneurs. You can find out more here.