GoFundMe launched for victim’s family after D.C. carjacking turned fatal

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mohammad Anwar was delivering for UberEats near Nationals Park when a carjacking turned fatal.

Anwar was a Pakistani immigrant, according to a GoFundMe started by his family in the wake of his death. Donations would help fund a traditional Islamic funeral as well as help provide for his family.

“He leaves behind a family, near and far, who cherish, love, and miss him dearly,” the GoFundMe stated. “Words can not describe how our family is feeling currently. Devastation, confusion, shock, anger, heartache, and anguish are just a few that come to mind. We will carry him with us always, but it doesn’t take the pain away of losing him so tragically and so unexpectedly soon.”

Mohammad Anwar

A family member said in a statement, “The family is devastated by this senseless crime. Mohammad Anwar was a father, a grandfather, a husband, a brother, and uncle beloved by many here in the United States and in Pakistan, his birth country. He was a hardworking immigrant who came to the United States in 2014, working tirelessly to build a better life for himself and his family. He chose happiness each day and it was infectious. The loss felt by his death is immeasurable and he is missed tremendously by family and friends.”

The two teen girls who were involved in the carjacking have been arrested, D.C. police said.