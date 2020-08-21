Giant panda Mei Xiang shows signs of labor

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Smithsonian National Zoo says giant panda Mei Xiang has become increasingly restless and has started body licking. The zoo says both are signs labor has probably started.

The giant panda team has moved its office into the nursery and will be closely monitoring Mei Xiang on the panda cam for a cub’s arrival.

You can watch the panda cam anytime by clicking here.

Credit: Smithsonian National Zoo

