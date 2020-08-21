Giant panda Mei Xiang shows signs of labor

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Smithsonian National Zoo

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Smithsonian National Zoo says giant panda Mei Xiang has become increasingly restless and has started body licking. The zoo says both are signs labor has probably started.

The giant panda team has moved its office into the nursery and will be closely monitoring Mei Xiang on the panda cam for a cub’s arrival.

You can watch the panda cam anytime by clicking here.

Credit: Smithsonian National Zoo

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Brie Jackson

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories