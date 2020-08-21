Giant panda Mei Xiang shows signs of labor

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Smithsonian National Zoo says giant panda Mei Xiang has become increasingly restless and has started body licking. The zoo says both are signs labor has probably started.
The giant panda team has moved its office into the nursery and will be closely monitoring Mei Xiang on the panda cam for a cub’s arrival.
You can watch the panda cam anytime by clicking here.
MORE NEWS FROM WDVM
- Spotted lanternfly update in Winchester and Frederick County
- NCAA eligibility ruling solves some problems, creates others
- Police called to shooting in Southeast DC Friday afternoon
- Temperatures and humidity climb through the weekend and into next week
- House poised to pass $25B boost for Postal Service amid Trump attacks
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App