Georgetown Museum adapting to pandemic, offers safe holiday fun

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Dumbarton House in Georgetown is bringing the holiday spirit into homes, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The home was built in 1799 and turned into a museum in 1932. Throughout the year, it takes people back in time to the Federal Period, and teaches what life was like for the family of Joseph Nourse, the first Register of the Treasury.

Since the pandemic hit, the museum, like many others, has transitioned to offering virtual tours and education. The programs manager, Mary Lesher, said that since transitioning online, the museum has had schools outside of the DMV, as well as people from all over the world, sign up for events and programs.

During the holiday season, the museum typically partners with other historic houses in the area to create a look at how the holidays were celebrated during those time periods. Because of COVID-19, the Dumbarton House is offering a virtual holiday experience without the partnership of the other historic homes.

The holiday experience gives people a chance to learn how the holiday was celebrated in the 1800s, while also experiencing it for themselves through guided activities. These activities include creating popular holiday ornaments and decorations, as well as recipes for popular dishes. Lesher said, “We’ve been in this pandemic for nine or ten months now. It’s not an easy time for people, and so we want to provide some joy, something fun for people to do to kind of escape their day-to-day and learn about the past and what it was like during Christmas back then.”

Dumbarton House is offering the virtual experience through Christmas. Click here to learn more.