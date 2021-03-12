Georgetown Law professor fired after making “reprehensible statements”

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — One Georgetown Law School professor was fired and another put on administrative leave after making remarks about Black students during a recorded Zoom meeting that was posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

School dean, Bill Treanor, announced Professor Sandra Sellers has been terminated after engaging “in a conversation that included reprehensible statements concerning the evaluation of Black students,” he said in a statement to the school community.

The other professor engaged in the conversation was David Batson who was placed on administrative leave.

In the video, Sellers says in part, “I hate to say this. I end up having this, you know, angst every semester that a lot of my lower ones are Blacks. Happens almost every semester. And it’s like, ‘Oh, come on.’ You know. Get some really good ones but they’re also usually some that are just plain at the bottom. It drives me crazy, so I feel bad…”

Dean Treanor said the school is taking “significant steps to ensure that all students in this class are fairly graded without the input of Professor Sellers or Professor Batson, adding “this is by no means the end of our work to address the many structural issues of racism reflected in this painful incident.”

In Treanor’s closing statement he said, “This is by no means the end of our work to address the many structural issues of racism reflected in this painful incident, including explicit and implicit bias, bystander responsibility, and the need for more comprehensive anti-bias training. This is a matter of great concern to me. I will be writing to you soon with a range of actions and changes that we will implement to address these issues.”

Treanor said the school plans to hold a “listening session” for the student community on Friday.