Georgetown Football player arrested in Georgia for alleged role in DC homicide

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Georgetown University has suspended one of its students after he was arrested for his alleged role in a homicide in Northwest DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Dijon Williams was found and arrested in Georgia by the U.S. Marshall Service’s Fugitive Task Force. Williams will be brought back to DC, where police say he’ll be charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

Nurudeen Thomas was killed on July 21, 2020 on the 4100 block of 14th Street, Northwest. That’s not near Georgetown University.

“Georgetown University became aware of charges against Dijon Williams yesterday evening. While we are working to learn more information, we will cooperate fully with any investigation and we stand prepared to offer resources to members of our community who may be affected by this news. At this time, there are no indications that the alleged crime took place near the University.” Georgetown University Statement (September 29)

Williams is a senior on Georgetown University’s football team. GU said, if a student athlete is arrested, they are suspended from all team activities until further notice. They’ll also go through other disciplinary action, which could include suspension or dismissal from the university.

The majority of Georgetown University students are studying virtually this semester because of COVID-19. All fall athletics at Georgetown were also postponed, so no teams are currently on campus practicing.

