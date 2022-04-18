WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The frontrunner for attorney general in Washington, Kenyan McDuffie (D), was disqualified by the D.C. Board of Elections on Monday, after failing to meet the District’s statutory requirements.

The board’s decision was based upon a DC Code that states the District’s attorney general must have been an “actively engaged” member of the law community, as either a practicing attorney, judge or law school professor; and must have been “employed in the United States or the District of Columbia” for five of the past 10 years before taking office.

McDuffie, a council member for the District’s Ward 5 neighborhood, was campaigning to succeed D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D), who is not seeking a third term.

The candidacy of Kenyan McDuffie was first called into question by his challenger, Bruce Spiva. A senior adviser to McDuffie’s campaign, Chuck Thies, said of Spiva, that he ‘is looking to win on a technicality, adding that the “ruling disenfranchises Kenyan on a technicality and a technicality that may not exist.”

Kenyan McDuffie said in a statement, released on Twitter, that he plans to appeal the board’s decision to the D.C. Court of Appeals.