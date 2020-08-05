Fox rescued after getting head caught in DC fence

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A fox is healthy and safe after being rescued Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C. The Human Rescue says Sr. ACO Elsha Young and ACO Christina Best were called when a fox got its head stuck in a fence off Albermarle Street NW.

The officers were able to use soap to help the fox get his head out of the fence. The animal was not injured during the incident. The Humane Rescue was able to release the fox once it was checked over.

