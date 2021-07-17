UPDATE: Four injured in shooting outside Nationals Park

UPDATE (7/18/21): Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Mark D. Lerner, Managing Principal Owner of the Washington Nationals, issued the following statement after the shooting outside of Nats Park on July 17.

“We stand together against senseless acts of gun violence in the city we love. Gun violence — no matter where it occurs in our city — is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) continues to work closely with National’s security to ensure the continued safety of residents, fans, workers and all individuals in the area. While MPD’s investigation is ongoing, it appears the incident involved a dispute between individuals in two vehicles. MPD does not believe the Washington Nationals, the ballpark or fans were the target. Anyone with information about those involved is asked to contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or text 50411. We appreciate the tremendous cooperation of the fans at Saturday night’s game who did all that was asked of them under very stressful circumstances, and the police and the fire emergency medical personnel who responded. We are committed to a safe, enjoyable experience for all.” Mayor Muriel Bowser and Mark D. Lerner

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Saturday night’s Nationals-Padres game was cut short due to a shooting outside of Nationals Park.

According to the DC Police Department in a post on social media, MPD was responding to a shooting in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, in which two people were shot outside of the park. The post continued to state that they are currently investigating the situation and that there is no ongoing threat.

DC Police Department came out with an additional post stating that two additional victims walked into area hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds.

The Washington Nationals took to social media, stating that the shooting was reported just outside of the Third Base gate. The post continued, letting fans know to exit the ballpark through the center field or right field gates.

The game between the Nationals and the San Diego Padres has been suspended.