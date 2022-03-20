WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Marchi was incarcerated for years, but he always found a way to show his loved ones he cared.



“I needed to do to let people know that I still loved him. So there was nobody that I could call and you know, tell them hey can you take some flowers to such and such,” he said.

“I still I wake up like man, this is a dream. I can’t believe it, especially like with my past and the stuff I did but just to see me, you know, just transfer over to a full-fledged businessman. I still, you know, I’m amazed by myself,” said Delonte Marchi, owner of DMV Trap Flowers.



When he was released, he found a job and quickly realized his income was not enough. So, summer of 2021, he opened up DMV Trap Flowers.

“I wanted them to feel important. I want them to feel love special you know. When people get flowers, they feel the energy just brings them so much joy and peace,” he said.

Despite only being in business less than a year, he’s gained a lot of clientele.

“Once I had learned how to professionally wrap them. That’s when my business picked all the way up,” he said. “100 people is a lot 200 people’s is a lot 300 people, coming up to my store, I wasn’t ready for some but I mean, you basically learn as you go,” he said.

He says he’s delivered flowers for several occasions including birthdays, funerals, clubs, and even apologetic flowers. He says every client’s reaction is priceless.

“You know they laugh and they yell and they’re screaming because they’re happy she’s about to get this big bouquet of 100 roses you know they’re happy for her. That’s good energy, Just helping people and make me feel good. I feel important like you know, they need me then you know”