Former Jeopardy! contestants remember Alex Trebek

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Over the weekend, the world lost an iconic gameshow host, Alex Trebek. The longtime Jeopardy! host died Sunday, November 8, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

As people continue to process the news, they look back on their memories watching and participating in the show. Aaron Lichtig, a 2019 Jeopardy! winner from Silver Springs said, “It was an amazing, surreal and fun experience.” Another Jeopardy! winner, Mike Bober, said, “It’s a dream come true.”

The game show has been called the Superbowl of trivia games. It pulls in an average of 23 million viewers each week, arguably thanks to its longtime host, Trebek.

Bober said, “He was Jeopardy.” Lichtig added, “Especially in the polarized world we lived in today, he still commands universal respect from just about everybody.” He gets respect for his warm smile, witty humor and brain teasers bound to come your way. It’s a legacy Trebek leaves behind with lifelong fans and former contestants.

Reacting to his death, Lichtig said, “It’s one of those things that hits you like a gut punch even though everyone knew he was dealing with a very difficult disease.” Bober added, “Knowing that he’d been fighting cancer for as long as he had, on some level you feel relief that he’s at peace.”

With life changing impacts, his memory will linger far beyond the living room where it began. 2010 Jeopardy! contestant, Emily Cloyd, said, “Two years after we were on Jeopardy, we got married. Jeopardy has remained a part of my life since then. I love watching the show, my wife and I often watch and continue to compete.”

Above all of the warm memories and happy times watching and competing on the show, Lichtig said the way Trebek approached his diagnosis and continued on is what he will remember most. “He showed up. That warmth has always been there and it was just as there a couple of weeks ago as he filmed. He knew you were having one of the best days of your life, even if he wasn’t having one of the best days himself.”

The icon who hosted multiple game shows, taught us something new each night, made us laugh and spread hope, all while fighting for his life.

The final 35 episodes of Jeopardy! that Trebek taped will air through Christmas, just as they were taped.