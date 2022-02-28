WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Former D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Chief Kenneth B. Ellerbe died on Sunday, February 27, according to the D.C. Fire Department. The department issued a statement on the former chief’s death via Twitter.

Ellerbe served as the Fire Chief from January 2, 2011, until July 2, 2014. He was appointed by the Mayor-Elect at the time, Vincent Gray.

Born and raised in the District of Columbia, Ellerbe attended grade school and pursued higher education in the District. He joined the D.C. Fire and E.M.S. Department in 1982 and served for 27 years.

Prior to serving as the fire chief in the District, he left the department to serve at the Fire Chief in Sarasota, Florida.

The circumstances surrounding his death have not been released at this time.