WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Five states were added to the list of high-risk states, requiring a two-week quarantine when coming to Washington, D.C. On Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser added Alaska, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Minnesota. Delaware, Ohio, and Washington were taken off the list.
States considered “high-risk” have a seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases that is ten or more per 100,000 people. If you come to Washington, D.C. from states on the list, you are required to self-quarantine for 14 days from the time you arrive in the District. This does not apply to people traveling for essential work, according to Mayor Bowser.
If you show COVID-19 symptoms, you are expected to contact a doctor to get advice and decide whether or not to get tested for the coronavirus. More information about COVID-19 response in the District can be found here.
Travel to and from Maryland and Virginia is exempt for people in Washington, D.C.
This following list is considered accurate until August 24, when Mayor Muriel Bowser will provide an updated list of states that require self-quarantine when arriving in the District:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Wisconsin
MORE NEWS FROM WDVM
- Second stimulus checks: Where we stand as a new week begins
- Five states added to DC quarantine list
- Mayor & Police Chief provide update after Southeast DC mass shooting
- Mass shooting at large party in DC kills teenager, critically injures off-duty officer
- 21 people shot, one killed at outdoor gathering in Southeast D.C.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App