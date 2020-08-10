Five states added to DC quarantine list

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Five states were added to the list of high-risk states, requiring a two-week quarantine when coming to Washington, D.C. On Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser added Alaska, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Minnesota. Delaware, Ohio, and Washington were taken off the list.

States considered “high-risk” have a seven-day moving average of daily new COVID-19 cases that is ten or more per 100,000 people. If you come to Washington, D.C. from states on the list, you are required to self-quarantine for 14 days from the time you arrive in the District. This does not apply to people traveling for essential work, according to Mayor Bowser.

If you show COVID-19 symptoms, you are expected to contact a doctor to get advice and decide whether or not to get tested for the coronavirus. More information about COVID-19 response in the District can be found here.

Travel to and from Maryland and Virginia is exempt for people in Washington, D.C.

This following list is considered accurate until August 24, when Mayor Muriel Bowser will provide an updated list of states that require self-quarantine when arriving in the District:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin

