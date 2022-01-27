UPDATE: Five shot in early morning D.C. shooting

UPDATE AT 7:49 a.m.: D.C. Police issued a correction to an earlier statement indicating that none of the victims had yet been pronounced dead. The victim who was first reported to have died was taken to a hospital in grave condition, police say.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Five people were shot Thursday morning along Connecticut Ave NW in Washington, D.C., police say.

D.C. Police confirm the victims are being treated at area hospitals.

Officers say it happened around 4 a.m. along Connecticut Avenue in D.C.’s Van Ness neighborhood.

This is an ongoing investigation. WDVM 25 has a reporter heading out to the scene.

