Five people shot including a teenager, D.C. Police looking for suspect

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a mass shooting that happened on the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue Southeast just before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21.

According to the 7th District Commander Branch, the victims are two men, two women and one child.Two of the victims are in critical, but stable condition. Chief Contee confirms that one of the victims is confirmed to be a 13-year-old boy.

7th District Commander Branch confirms 5 victims — 2 men, 2 women, 1 child. 2 victims in critical, but stable condition. Police are on the lookout for one shooter who shot “indiscriminately into the group on the sidewalk” right in front of the shops at Alabama Plaza. @WDVMTV pic.twitter.com/mCl9DnbJgR — Randi Bass (@WDVMRandiB) September 21, 2021

According to Police Chief Contee, officers were called to the area for the sounds of gunshots and found three shooting victims at the scene. Two more shooting victims showed up at a local area hospital shortly after.

Chief Contee said, “Right now, we are experiencing gun violence in our city, and I must say that these types of incidents, these types of crime that happen in our community should be unacceptable. I don’t care what ward you live in our city.”

A lone gunman turned the corner of 22nd Street and fired shots into a crowd of people who were standing in front of a convenience store, according to the Chief. Officers are still looking for the suspect, but have released a description.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 2300 block of Alabama Ave SE. Lookout for: B/M, 5'5-5'7, black hoodie, gray sneakers, blue jeans. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 21, 2021

“When people make the determination that they’re going to shoot into a crowd of people– Look, I understand there are people in our community experiencing trauma, but this is unacceptable behavior and it is not tolerated and should not be tolerated by anyone in this community,” Chief Contee said.

The police department is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 202-727-9099 or text the anonymous tip line at 50411. Chief Contee added, “I’m pleading for the communities help. This could be someone’s child, someone’s mother, father, sister or brother out here at 8:40 in the morning, and we all need to come together, not only when it’s a child, but anyone. We have to come together and make sure these people are held accountable.”