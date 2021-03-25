Five new businesses, hundreds of new homes coming to Ward 7

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Skyland Town Center in Ward 7 is making its way to becoming a vibrant town square. Residential leasing is now opening up, along with five new food service leases.

Once everything is completed, there will be 450 homes, a grocery store, a medical office building and up to 156,000 square feet of retail. “I know it’s taking time, but what we’re seeing at Skyland is a development that matches the vision of the Ward 7 community – a site with new housing, a grocery store, good amenities, and jobs and opportunity for DC residents,” said Mayor Bowser. “I’m grateful for everyone who is playing a role in moving Skyland forward – the Ward 7 community, our business partners and community builders, and, of course, our DMPED team. I look forward to the continued groundbreakings, and I look forward to all the ribbon cuttings even more.”

The five restaurants coming to Skyland include Roaming Rooster, &Pizza, Maizal, Mezeh and Tropical Smoothie Cafe. Additionally, Lidl US will be opening in 2022, as the first internationally recognized full-service supermarket to enter Wards 7 and 8 since 2007.

The first residential property to open in the neighborhood is also bringing 263 homes to the area. Ward 7 council member Vincent Gray said he was pleased with the results his work with the government to bring a “solid anchor” to Skyland after Walmart withdrew its commitment from the development.

The city used eminent domain to proceed with developing the complex. The grocery stores and retail services in the development to battle food deserts. “What could have stayed a dream deferred is now not just a beacon of hope but valuable proof of real progress through collective effort. Now the grocery stores, sit-down restaurants and amenities needs of deserving Ward 7 families and neighbors are starting to be met,” said Gray.

“I look forward to continuing to work with our partners, stakeholders and my Ward 7 Economic Development Advisory Council to bring even more desperately needed full-service grocery stores and retail opportunities to the ward,” said Grey.

Later this year, a Chase Bank will open at Skyland and a Starbucks will open in 2022. These businesses will join CVS Pharmacy, Like That Barbershop, and Skyland Nails and Spa, which are already operating at the site. “The Skyland project has helped us continue to promote and encourage economic development and amenities in Ward 7 and surrounding communities,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. “Announcing these exciting retail leases is the latest example of our commitment to residents and businesses of this neighborhood to build on the victory of this transformative project.”