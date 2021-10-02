Five injured, 1 dead in D.C. shooting

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDVM) — Metropolitan Police are investigating a mass shooting that occurred on Friday night which left one person dead and five others injured.

At around 11:15, officers responded to the unit block of Forrester Street Southwest for the sounds of gunshots. When they arrived, they found two adult females and four adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One female victim and all four male victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment however, the second female victim did not show any signs of life.

She has been identified as 35-year-old Temika Johnson, of Southwest, D.C.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.