Fireworks show at the Washington Monument approved for RNC Convention

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The National Parks Service has approved the Republican National Committee’s permit request to hold a fireworks show at the Washington Monument Thursday at 11:30 p.m.

The show is scheduled to last five minutes. It is the final night of the Republican National Convention, when President Donald Trump will formally accept the nomination for the Republican Party in the 2020 Presidential Election.

The Republican National Convention begins Monday with several speakers scheduled. President Trump is expected to speak multiple times at the convention, joined by several members of his family.

The National Parks Service says it has the right to revoke the permit for the fireworks show should there be any danger to public safety or health. The permit application had previously mentioned there would likely be First Amendment demonstrators.

