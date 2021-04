WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — D.C. Fire and EMS officials responded to a heavy house fire early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the fire was reported around 4 a.m at the 1500 block of Monroe Street. One victim was found on the second floor of the house, but their condition is unknown.

Working Fire 1500 Block Monroe St NE. Heavy fire 2 story detached frame house. #DCsBravest engaged in vigorous interior attack on the fire. pic.twitter.com/HUVCbjMtyK — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) April 7, 2021

Officials say the fire was knocked down around 5 a.m. The cause of the fire is unknown and no further details are available. An investigation is ongoing.