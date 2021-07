Image courtesy of DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) via Twitter.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Fire and EMS are battling a fire at a 3-story building on Carroll Street in hot weather.

Responders said that two alarms went off due to “significant fire conditions.” The fire is on the 300 block of Carroll Street NW.

Officials said the fire on the first floor has been put out. Responders are currently looking to see if the fire has spread.