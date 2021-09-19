FIFA and U.S. Soccer visit D.C. to continue selection process for 2026 World Cup host cities

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Sunday a delegation from FIFA and U.S. Soccer visited the nation’s capital to continue the selection process for naming the host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

Representatives from D.C., Mexico and Canada joined the team overseeing the city’s bid for this first visit during the selection process.



Twenty-four delegates visited locations in the district, such as FedEx Field and the National Mall, where key events would take place if D.C. is selected as a host city.

“What we’re here to look at is really to see the integration of all the areas that go into making the world cup what it is, to making it the largest sporting event in the world. Millions of people around the world watch it and millions of people come to the host cities to enjoy life, both in the stadium and in the host cities itself. What’s really important to us is working together with our host cities in partnership. Cities are not just places where stadiums are located, they are really an integral part of delivering a world cup.” Colin Smith, chief tournaments and events officer, FIFA

The world cup falls during the countries 250-year anniversary and if chosen as a host city.

The team plans to host the FIFA fanfest on the National Mall in conjunction with Fourth of July festivities, which will draw the largest crowd attending a single FIFA event in history.

