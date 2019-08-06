FCC adopts new spoof robocall rules

They noted that neighborhood spoofing is beginning to become common across the nation

WASHINGTON D.C., (WDVM) — The Federal Communications Commission continues to combat spoof robocalls by adopting new rules.

According to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, the organization has depended on new authority by Congress in Ray Baum’s Act to protect against additional forms of spoofing. The FCC reported that it has received over 35,000 consumer complaints about caller ID spoofing.

They noted that neighborhood spoofing is beginning to become common across the nation as well. This practice makes calls look like an incoming call from a local number, company or government agency.

About $37.5 million in fines for violations of the FCC’s Truth in Caller ID rules has been proposed.