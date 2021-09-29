FBI releases more photos of wanted insurrectionists, suspected of attacking law enforcement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is still working to apprehend rioters that stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Since the insurrection, the FBI has been sharing images of participants accused of assaulting law enforcement officers as they rioted inside and outside of the building.

On Monday, the Washington office shared new updated photos of suspects.

Anyone who recognizes the people below or knows other insurrectionists can call 1-800-225-5324 or submit a tip to tips.fbi.gov.