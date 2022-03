WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Police are investigating a fatal stabbing early Monday morning, around 1:30, in the 1900 block of 9th St NW.

Metropolitan Police say it is being investigated as a homicide. They are currently looking for two suspects. One is a black man between 5’11” and 6′, with a salt and pepper beard wearing all black, including a black beanie.

The other is a black woman, around 5’7” and wearing a black dress with a white coat.

Police are expected to release more information today.