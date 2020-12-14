Far-right groups burn Black Lives Matter signs belonging to DC churches

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDVM) – The Metropolitan Police Department reports at least 33 arrests were made Saturday related to the unrest, and multiple churches report the burning of their Black Lives Matter signs by far-right groups following a weekend of protests by various political groups,

MPD reports they made arrests for one assault with a deadly weapon, one resisting arrest, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, six counts of disorderly conduct, 10 assaults on a police officer, and 11 simple assaults.

In a statement, Asbury Methodist Church’s Reverend Dr. Ianther M. Mills said members of the MAGA gatherings tore down a Black Lives Matter sign and burned it in the street.

The Proud Boys and Trump supporters burn the BLM banner while chanting and cheering in downtown DC: pic.twitter.com/L16azBBhbr — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) December 13, 2020

Mills said the vandalism was “reminiscent of cross burnings.”

Black Lives Matter DC held a press conference at BSM plaza Saturday afternoon and denounced the vandalism as well as MPD and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser for not stopping the attacks.

“Our mayor and our police department allowed white supremacists to tear down and destroy property from a black church, burn it on the ground, stand back, and watch it as it happened,” BLM DC Core Member Anthony Lorenzo Green said. “DC police does not keep us safe. Muriel bowser does not keep us safe.”