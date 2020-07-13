Fans react to name change of Washington Redskins

It is unknown when the team will announce a new name and logo

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Redskins no more… Washington’s NFL team announced they will be changing their name and logo.

“I am here… They are trying to take away our name from us man,” said Redskins fan, Christopher Hawthorne. Hawthorne was just one of several fans in the parking lot of FedEx field Monday after the Washington Redskins announced that the team will be “retiring” the name and logo.

“I understand exactly why because they don’t want to be disrespectful in a way to another one race and national origin… But this is the Washington Redskins,” said Hawthorne.

The changes come after pressure and criticism that the name and logo are offensive to Native Americans. Advocates for the change say it’s a “dictionary-defined racial slur.”

Owner Dan Snyder and new head coach, Ron Rivera, are now working to develop a new name and design that they say will “enhance the standing of our proud, tradition, rich franchise and inspire sponsors, fans, and community for the next 100 years.”

For Rodney Johnson, He is a die-hard Redskins fan and shows it all over his car too. Johnson said he thinks the name should stay the same.

“It is heartbreaking,” said Johnson. “I am upset. I am mad, but I knew this day was going to come.”

Washington quarterback, Dwayne Haskins reacted to the news just like thousands of other fans saying: “As a kid who grew up in the DMV it’ll always be #HTTR (Hail To The Redskins), but looking forward to the future.”

It is unknown when the team will announce a new name and logo.

