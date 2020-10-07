Family Success Centers launch in Wards 7 and 8

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Ten Families First Family Success Centers will open in Washington, D.C.
The centers will be in targeted neighborhoods in Ward 7 and Ward 8. Mayor Bowser said the goal is to connect families to primary prevention services and neighborhood-driver resources to help increase protective factors, mitigate trauma, and help families in those neighborhoods thrive.
“At CFSA, we believe all families want to take care of their children and thrive,” said CFSA Director Brenda Donald in a press release. “Our investments are directed to neighborhoods where health outcomes, education data, rates of substantiated abuse and neglect, and crime statistics indicate that we need to go further upstream with support services to ensure that no family is left behind. We are taking a whole family, whole community approach to remove barriers, link families to services, and make sure all residents have their chance to thrive.”
Ward 7:
- Benning Terrace/Benning Park: East River Family Strengthening Collaborative
- Clay Terrace: Sasha Bruce Youthwork
- Mayfair/Paradise: North Capital Collaborative
- Stoddart Terrace/37th Street: Life Deeds
- Benning Rd & Minnesota Ave.: East River Family Strengthening Collaborative
Ward 8:
- Woodland Terrace: Smart from the Start
- Anacostia: Martha’s Table
- Congress Heights: Far Southeast Family Strengthening Collaborative
- Washington Highlands: A Wider Circle
- Bellevue: Community of Hope
The centers will help connect families to different services and agencies throughout the city, including the Department of Human Services, Department of Employment Services, Department of Behavioral Health, and DC Public Schools.
More information about the centers can be found here.
