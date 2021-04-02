Family reunites with DC first responders who saved 13-month-old’s life

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Friday was a happy day for a Mt. Pleasant family and members of D.C. Fire and EMS, who were reunited after the fire department helped save a 13-month-old boy earlier this month.

On March 9, Teg went into cardiac arrest. His dad stayed on the phone with an Office of Unified Communications call taker while he performed CPR on his son.

“Mr. White told me what to do. I didn’t have any idea what I was doing. I just did what I was told,” he said at the reunion.

Teg’s pulse was fading when DC’s Bravest arrived. Chief John Donnelly says first responders defibrillated Teg and continued to perform CPR.

“And with that, about three minutes after they walked through the door, Teg had his pulse back and he was even crying,” Donnelly said.

During Friday’s celebration, Donnelly stated, “Today is a celebration that so many made happen because they knew what to do and when to do it and how to do it.”

The fire department and Teg’s parents are encouraging the public to learn the basics of CPR and to download the PulsePoint app, which notifies you if someone nearby is under cardiac arrest.

Teg had open surgery the day after first responders saved his life.

“We know how hard your job must be because we know there must be so many calls where the ending isn’t as happy as this little boy is right now,” Teg’s dad said.

The family presented each first responder with one of the DC Fire and EMS Department’s Cardiac Arrest Save Coins…and an original finger painting of Teg’s.

“We wanted to give it to the company to — I don’t know how it’ll work out for you but he’s got fire engine red down,” Teg said with a laugh.