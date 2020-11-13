Family, friends gather for Karon Hylton-Brown’s funeral

All four of the officers involved have been placed on paid leave.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The family and friends of Karon Hylton-Brown gathered for his wake and funeral on Friday morning. The 20-year-old was killed during a police pursuit in D.C. early this month.

The wake lasted over two hours as people lined at the church door to pay their respects.

For reasons still under investigation, officers were following Hylton-Brown down an alley as he rode on a moped. As Hylton-Brown exited the alley on Kennedy Street, he collided with a moving car.

Ward 4’s advisory neighborhood commissioner Perry Redd attended Friday’s service and says he met Hylton-Brown about a week before he died. “The young man showed me my campaign signs on his phone. He said, ‘I know who you are,’ he said,’ I want to do this.’”

Redd says he supports legislation to prevent similar incidents from happening and he plans to “hold the police accountable.”

“I have thirteen grandchildren. This young man could’ve been mine,” he said. “This is not an isolated incident. These young men have showed me video of these officers engaging in the same conduct.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is investigating. All four of the officers involved have been placed on paid leave.