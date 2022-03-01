KHARKIV, UKRAINE (WDVM) — We’ve heard from presidents, world leaders, and lawmakers as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

Today, we hear from those directly under attack, a Ukrainian family seeking refuge in their basement as the world comes crashing down around them.

WDVM’s Randi Bass spoke one-on-one with Olga Zalevskaya, as she and her family huddled in their Kharkiv basement on Tuesday. She says the city is surrounded by Russian troops, with explosions sounding every half hour.

“I don’t know how things can get worse,” said Zalevskaya. “The situation is the worst it can get. Bombs are dropping constantly.”

Zalevskaya, her husband, and her children are safe for now. She and her husband are taking turns sleeping.

“[My children] are very scared. They cannot sleep because they hear bombs,” she said.

With Kharkiv surrounded by Russian troops and explosions going off, it’s not safe to try to leave.

“People like women and children cannot leave the city. We need help to stop this horror. We need help to our citizens, to help them leave the city. We need this help and we cannot do it,” she said.

Her family’s food supply is dwindling, with only enough left to last for two or three days.

“We don’t have what we need. We don’t have food. We don’t have bread. We have only what is left in our fridges. We need help from Europe. We cannot go to the shop. There are constant bombings.” she said.

Zalevskaya is optimistic, though, and says she is proud of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s strength.

“I hope that people from the whole world will stop crazy Putin and they will stop the war. I believe we will win and everything will be OK. These horrors will stop for me, my family, my relatives, and my neighbors. I believe in our victory.”

Zalevskaya has family in the D.C. region who have set up a fundraiser to help get money to her family and other relatives in Ukraine. You can find that fundraiser at this link.