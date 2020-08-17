“Exciting movements” found during giant panda’s ultrasound at the National Zoo

Credit: Smithsonian National Zoo

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The National Zoo says things are looking good for Mei Xiang, the giant panda who is pregnant and could be due in the next few days.

Veterinarians performed an ultrasound Monday morning, seeing the fetus kicking and swimming around in the amniotic fluid.

“In the middle of a pandemic, this is a joyful moment we can all get excited about,” said Don Neiffer, chief veterinarian at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo who conducted the ultrasound. “We are optimistic that very shortly she may give birth to a healthy cub or cubs. We’re fortunate that Mei Xiang participated in the ultrasound allowing us to get sharp images and video. We’re watching her closely and welcome everyone to watch with us on the panda cams.”   

Click here to watch the panda cam from the Smithsonian National Zoo.

