WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Events D.C. held the Inaugural Day of Play at RFK on Tuesday, April 12, at the Fields at RFK The event coincides with D.C. Public Schools’ spring break to give students and families some fun outdoor activities.

The event ran from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. There were field games of all kinds, rock climbing, dancing and horseback riding available. Additionally, Events D.C. coordinated with local food trucks to be at the event.

Day of Play is the first big event the city has hosted at the fields since they opened in 2019.

Chinyere Hubbard, Senior Vice President of Events D.C., said, “This allows parents to get a break, bring their whole families out here, have some good, positive, enriching fun and kids can stay out of trouble and really enjoy each other.”

Hubbard estimates 1,500 people came out for the event.