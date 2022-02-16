Environmentalists share their argument against West Virginia v. E.P.A.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Supreme Court will begin hearing oral arguments for West Virginia v. the Environmental Protection Agency on Feb. 28.

The case can impact the future of the E.P.A.’s authority. As people on both sides of the case prepare for the hearing, those who stand with the E.P.A. took time to share their argument against the case.

In addition to multiple points, the case focuses on regulating power plants, which are one of the greatest sources of greenhouse gas emissions. The energy companies and coal mine owners in the case argue that the E.P.A. should not have power over these plants.

On the other hand, folks from the Natural Resources Defense Council and Environmental Defense Fund argue that there is no basis for the case to be brought to the Supreme Court, as current environmental law is ambiguous and does not have a place for the federal rule. Ultimately, those siding with the E.P.A. said if the regulating powers are taken away, it will drastically impact the future of fighting climate change. Vickie Patton, with the General Counsel on the Environmental Defense Fund, “We need all hands on deck in addressing the climate crisis and we will be doing what we can to combat climate change consistent with the science.”