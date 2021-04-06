Emergency Housing Bill fails before Council

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — An emergency housing bill brought before District of Columbia Council by Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto failed on Tuesday after a split vote.

The legislation would have extended the rent increase prohibition period, giving those who have struggled due to COVID-19 another break.

Councilmember Pinto said, “Although the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to an end and more and more people are getting vaccinated every day, the hardship that many tenants and housing providers are experiencing will not expire with the public health emergency.”

The emergency is set to end on May 20.

Council voted six to seven for the emergency bill, which needed nine ‘yes’ votes to pass.