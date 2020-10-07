Emergency extended: How a public health emergency impacts DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has formally extended the District’s public health emergency because of COVID-19.

The public emergency and pubic health emergency are now extended through December 31, 2020.

“Without continued extraordinary measures authorized under a state of emergency, as well as community compliance with preventative measures, the progress the District has made in protecting the public health, safety, and welfare would be threatened and likely reversed.” Mayor’s Order 2020-103

The order says rates of infection are higher in Maryland and Virginia than in DC and, because of the porous borders, the regional situation partially led to the decision to extend the emergency in the District.

Washington, D.C. moved into Phase Two of its reopening on June 22 and has since started reducing some restrictions on businesses, government operations, and activities.

The order says it is still a requirement to wear a mask when in public in Washington, D.C. Self-quarantine after non-essential travel to high-risk states is also required.

The order says people who violate the rules in place could face civil and administrative penalties, like being fined or having licenses revoked.

Declaring a state of emergency gives the government the ability to change some of its procedures and deadlines to focus its efforts on COVID-19 response. Government services like the DMV have slowly moved to reopen with appointments. However, under DC law, your license, registration, and inspection are still valid if the documents expired on or after March 1. That law will continue to apply until 45 days after the public health emergency is lifted.

Businesses are encouraged to have employees telework when possible, but develop plans to safely bring employees back to the workplace when possible. Guidance from the Department of Health includes social distancing, alternating or staggering work days for employees, and protocols for sanitation. Businesses should also keep their employees informed about all leave policies offered in the event employees are unable to come back into the office immediately.

Outdoor dining is still encouraged as the city continues to waive its fees associated with outdoor dining operations.

Continued information regarding COVID-19 in the District can be found here.

