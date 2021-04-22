Embassy of the State of Qatar partners with World Central Kitchen to deliver meals to the hungry for Ramadan

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Embassy of the State of Qatar is partnering with World Central Kitchen to provide 27,000 meals to hungry people nationwide as part of Ramadan. They delivered meals to homeless youth in D.C. on Thursday.

Fatema Al-Baker, the Director of Public Diplomacy for the Embassy of the State of Qatar, said, “Being out there today with the community, it’s very important and touchy for me also to be with these people, supporting the community as well.”

The holy month is a time for reflection, self-awareness and philanthropy. It is also a time to encourage a spirit of giving and charity around the world. Additionally, those celebrating Ramadan fast from sun-up to sun-down.

Ramadan will continue to be celebrated through May 12.

Meals are also being provided in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami and Houston.