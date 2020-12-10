East Turkistan Government in Exile protests outside Capitol on International Human Rights Day

“I would like to announce 2021 as the year of solidarity with the victims of China and its communist party, especially those in East Turkistan who are facing genocide,” said Prime Minister Salih Hudayar.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Millions of people are still being imprisoned in Chinese concentration camps. Many are ethnic Uyghurs of East Turkistan, which has been fighting for independence from China for decades.

The East Turkistan Government in Exile and the East Turkistan National Awakening Movement recognized the United Nations’ International Human Rights Day outside of the U.S. Capitol building on Thursday with a series of demands.

Prime Minister Salih Hudayar, whose family members have been imprisoned, is calling on the U.S. to recognize the human rights abuses committed against the Uyghurs as a genocide. “I would like to announce 2021 as the year of solidarity with the victims of China and its communist party, especially those in East Turkistan who are facing genocide,” he said. “Let’s make 2021 the end of the CCP and the end of the evil PRC empire.”

The East Turkistan Government in Exile also wants the U.S. — including President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — to designate the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as a Transnational Criminal Organization. It’s also calling on Congress to pass the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which would prohibit imports that were manufactured in labor camps. U.S. companies that are using forced labor include Amazon, Burberry, Burlington, Costco, Foot Locker, Guess, Zara, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Target, TJ Maxx, Walmart, and Walt Disney.

Read more about what’s occurring in the labor camps here.