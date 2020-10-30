Early voting numbers in D.C. close to total turnout in 2016, and climbing

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia early voting numbers are about 2/3 of the total voter turnout for the last Presidential Election, and there are still five early voting days left before November 3rd.

D.C. Board of Elections reports that so far, there have been almost 200,000 ballots cast through drop boxes, mail-in ballots and in-person early voting. In 2016, the total voter turnout was 300,000.

Although early voting numbers are strong, election officials said they wish more people were coming out. They are encouraging folks to vote early if they can, so that lines on Election Day do not get unmanageable.

Election officials also encourage people who have ballots to mail-in to either take them to a dropbox or drop them off at an early voting center. Nick Jacobs with D.C. Board of Elections, said, “USPS has been doing a great job but even they’re saying they’re not sure it’s going to get there in time, so drop-box, vote center, those are your best bets right now with your ballot.”

Early voting centers in D.C. are open every day from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. through Monday, November 2. If voters are dropping ballots at early voting centers, they do not need to wait in line.